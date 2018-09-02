2 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Kevin Anderson Crashes Out of U.S. Open

Tagged:

Related Topics

South Africa's Kevin Anderson crashed out of the US Open on Sunday after losing to Austria's Dominic Thiem in the round of 16.

The ninth-seeded Thiem won in straight sets, 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (7/2) in two hours and 36 minutes.

Fifth-seed Anderson, who reached last year's final, headed into the encounter with a 6-1 win-record against Thiem but came unstuck on this occasion.

Thiem was sublime on his own serve and never faced a break point in the match. He also matched Anderson in the aces count (7) and hit 41 winners compared to Anderson's 40.

He also broke the tall South African's serve three times and made only 13 unforced errors, compared to Anderson's 27.

Thiem will next face the winner of the match between defending champion Rafael Nadal and Nikoloz Basilashvili from Georgia.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Guns, Stolen Goods Seized in Raids Following Soweto Unrest

Goods stolen during looting of foreign-owned shops, including five branded fridges and deep freezers, have been… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.