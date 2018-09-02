South Africa: Kevin Anderson Crashes Out of U.S. Open

South Africa's Kevin Anderson crashed out of the US Open on Sunday after losing to Austria's Dominic Thiem in the round of 16.

The ninth-seeded Thiem won in straight sets, 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (7/2) in two hours and 36 minutes.

Fifth-seed Anderson, who reached last year's final, headed into the encounter with a 6-1 win-record against Thiem but came unstuck on this occasion.

Thiem was sublime on his own serve and never faced a break point in the match. He also matched Anderson in the aces count (7) and hit 41 winners compared to Anderson's 40.

He also broke the tall South African's serve three times and made only 13 unforced errors, compared to Anderson's 27.

Thiem will next face the winner of the match between defending champion Rafael Nadal and Nikoloz Basilashvili from Georgia.

Source: Sport24