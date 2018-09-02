Namibia: International Airport Given Three Months Extension

THE Namibia Civil Aviation Authority extended the Hosea Kutako International Airport licence for another three months on Friday.

Namibia Airports Company spokesperson Dan Kamati told The Namibian yesterday that the licence was renewed on Friday.

The Namibian on Friday reported that the international airport's licence expired on Friday, 31 August after it was extended in July for one month.

The airport risked losing the licence over substandard air transport safety services at the airport.

"We will be addressing the shortcomings as identified and indicated," Kamati said.

He added that the NAC will continue to liaise with stakeholders to ensure that the licence is renewed when the extension expires.