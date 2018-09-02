2 September 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: International Airport Given Three Months Extension

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ndapewoshali Shapwanale

THE Namibia Civil Aviation Authority extended the Hosea Kutako International Airport licence for another three months on Friday.

Namibia Airports Company spokesperson Dan Kamati told The Namibian yesterday that the licence was renewed on Friday.

The Namibian on Friday reported that the international airport's licence expired on Friday, 31 August after it was extended in July for one month.

The airport risked losing the licence over substandard air transport safety services at the airport.

"We will be addressing the shortcomings as identified and indicated," Kamati said.

He added that the NAC will continue to liaise with stakeholders to ensure that the licence is renewed when the extension expires.

Namibia

Govt Welcomes Repatriation of Remains of Indigenous People By Germany

Namibia marked the return by Germany of the remains of indigenous men and women killed during the colonial era, with a… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.