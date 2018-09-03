Rwanda: Parliamentary Campaigns Were Peaceful - Police

Photo: @UrugwiroVillage/Twitter

President Paul Kagame, who is in China for this year's Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, casts his votes in the Rwandan embassy in Beijing.

Rwanda National Police (RNP) has commended the conduct of all players in the pre-election campaigns, which ended on Saturday, ahead of today's parliamentary polls.

RNP spokesperson Commissioner of Police (CP) Theos Badege said the campaigns, which started on August 13, were "incident-free."

"There was no incident registered during campaigns; no road accident related to elections registered, candidates and their supporters exercised their right in a lawful manner," Badege said.

He hailed the cooperation between the police and other actors during the election season.

"We have a joint security plan, we are working with other stakeholders under the coordination of the National Electoral Commission (NEC). We are also working with local leaders to ensure that the whole electoral process becomes successful with no incident," he explained.

The security plan, he said, is designed to "enable a safe environment for electoral agents, voters and observers to ensure smooth process."

He observed that "Rwandans understand their rights" and that they are accustomed to peaceful elections. "We have no doubt that even the voting process will be smooth."

"We have deployed police officers at all polling sites, escorted election materials and are currently guarding them at all polling centres; the whole joint security plan is designed to ensure that elections are peaceful as usual, and ensure safety and security of voters, including safe movement and post-election celebrations."

However, Badege called upon the general public to always be vigilant and to report anything that might destabilise elections or affect their safety and well being.