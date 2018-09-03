2 September 2018

Kenya: Forget Kidero Grass, Stern Action Awaits Those Caught Stepping On Sonko Grass

Photo: Diana Ngila/Nairobi News
Nairobi County Council workers clear overgrown grass on a section of the Uhuru Highway.
By Nyaboga Kiage

Nairobi county government has warned residents against stepping on grass and flower beds currently being refurbished along major roads in the capital city.

Governor Mike Sonko in a Facebook post said that stern action will be taken against anyone found stepping on the grass which is being grown on an ongoing city beautification exercise.

"Ongoing beautification exercise within CBD. I am appealing to members of the public to adhere to rules and regulations and avoid stepping on the grass and flowers as we go on to beautify the city. Stern measures will be applied to culprits," his Facebook post read.

Dumping waste on the grass and flower beds will equally land you in trouble.

This is not the first time such a warning is being given by the Nairobi county government.

In 2015, under the leadership of former Governor Evans Kidero a similar warning was issued and hundreds arrested for breaking the law.

