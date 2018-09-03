3 September 2018

Kenya: President Kenyatta Will Halt Fuel Tax, Assures Raila

By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — NASA leader Raila Odinga has assured Kenyans that President Uhuru Kenyatta will reverse operationalization of the 16 per cent VAT on petroleum products that came into effect on September 1.

Odinga says that even though Kenyans have started paying the higher prices, President Kenyatta will soon reverse the tax.

He says President Kenyatta will assent into law the amendment that was passed by Parliament halting the increment.

Legislators late last month came to the rescue of Kenyans when they voted to push implementation of the new VAT on petroleum products by another two years.

Odinga who spoke in Kisumu on Sunday when he graced a football tournament organised by the office of the County Woman Representative, Rosa Buyu, asked Kenyans to be patient awaiting the reversal.

"This will not last, I assure you; very soon, just watch, the President will reverse all that," he told football fans at the tournament.

He says the increment was proposed to help the country to pay off debts.

Local leaders who accompanied him had protested on the move to tax Kenyans more, even after Parliament came to their rescue.

Siaya Senator James Orengo chided Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich for overburdening Kenyans.

"It's bad to subject Kenyans to this kind of life and we must say no to Rotich," he said.

Kisumu Senator Fred Outa wondered why Parliament was overlooked in its recommendations.

"It's unfortunate that there are some leaders in this country who thrive on impunity. He can you bypass recommendations made by Parliament?" he quipped.

