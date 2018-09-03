South Africa: State Capture Inquiry to Resume

The judicial commission of Inquiry into allegations of state capture is scheduled to continue in Parktown, Johannesburg on Monday.

Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) CEO Phumla Williams is expected to continue her testimony.

On Friday, Williams said former CEO Jimmy Manyi sent her a text message while she was giving evidence. This after she had implicated him, telling the inquiry that he had irregularly changed the tender processes at the GCIS, placing all final decisions under him.

Manyi replaced Themba Maseko in 2011, who was fired after he defied an instruction by former president Jacob Zuma to "help" the Guptas, who were demanding that GCIS media spend be channelled to the New Age.

Williams had told the commission that a bid adjudication committee, which had final say on all tenders, had been set up by Manyi's predecessors.

However, months after his controversial appointment, Manyi removed all incumbents in the committee and directed that all final decisions be made by him.

Williams told the commission the new members were not trained in government procurement regulations and the Public Finance and Management Act.

She said the committee composition also violated Treasury regulations as the chief financial officer was excluded.

Williams said Manyi had hired junior officials, including individuals he brought from the labour department to the GCIS.

She also told the commission that Manyi changed the reporting lines of the media buying unit, placing it directly under him.

News24 reported that the GCIS handled a R600m media buying budget on behalf of national departments.

The commission heard that at least R50m was spent on The New Age/SABC breakfasts that hosted ministers and heads of state-owned entities.

