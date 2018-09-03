3 September 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Sonko Puts Slum Landlords On Notice Over Poor Development

By Nyaboga Kiage

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has issued a 21-day notice to landlords in slum areas of the county to ensure easy accessibility in case of emergencies.

Sonko said Nairobi City County Government emergency crew normally experience difficulty while fighting fires in slum areas due to inaccessibility.

Speaking on Saturday in Kibera when he visited the scene of a fire incident which claimed the lives of eight people, the Governor ordered landlords to pave way for construction of a road in the area which will assist during fire outbreaks.

The road to be constructed will affect a number of houses, which may need to be pulled down.

FIRE OUTBREAKS

He however assured locals that the national and county governments are working closely to come up with a lasting solution to perennial fire outbreaks in informal settlement areas in the city.

"I'm appealing for your patience as my administration works with landlords to give access to slum areas," said the Governor while commiserating with the fire victims.

Nyayo Highrise MCA Kennedy Oyugi said those building storey buildings should provide at least five exit routes for emergency purposes.

Oyugi lauded Governor Sonko for the good job has done, while also asking critics to desist from making utterances that will hinder development in Nairobi County.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

