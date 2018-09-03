Uganda: Woman Arrested Over Stealing Close Friend's 4-Month-Old Baby

Police in Mukono District are holding a woman suspected to have stolen a 4-months-old baby.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, identified the suspect as a 27-year-old resident of Kyampisi Village, Nagalama Subcounty, Mukono District.

It is reported that Mulekatete told her husband that she was pregnant and due to deliver as she asked for permission to go to Kisoro and get better care by her family members.

However, in her statement, she told police that she developed complications and got a miscarriage.

In fear of her facing her husband's wrath, the suspect hatched a plan of stealing her friend's young baby.

On July 12 2018, the suspect asked her close friend, Monica Dusabe, if she could help take care of the baby as the mother went for gardening and during her absence, took off with the baby.

Upon return, Harera Kalodi (Dusabe's husband) and Monica Dusabe were shocked to find their baby missing and immediately opened up a case at Kisoro Police Station

The suspect went ahead to have the baby circumcised and went back home. However her husband wasn't convinced by the looks of the baby and decided to tip off the police authorities who arrested the suspect.

Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to not being the biological mother of the baby. She, however, told Police that she had bought the child from the mother at a fee of Shs250,000.

The suspect is currently detained at Nagalama Police Station vide CRB 125/2018 pending to be transported to Kisoro Police Station where she is to be arraigned to courts of law on charges on child stealing.