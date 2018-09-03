3 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Thiem - 'Very Big' Court Helped Me Beat Anderson

Tagged:

Related Topics

Austria's Dominic Thiem says the "very big" size of the Louis Armstrong Court helped him in his US Open round of 16 victory over South Africa's Kevin Anderson on Sunday.

The ninth-seeded Thiem won in straight sets, 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (7/2) in two hours and 36 minutes.

Fifth-seed Anderson, who reached last year's final, headed into the encounter with a 6-1 win-record against Thiem but came unstuck on this occasion.

Thiem, who reached this year's French Open final where he lost to world No 1 Rafael Nadal, said the Louis Armstrong court was almost like a clay court.

"For sure, also, this court helped me," Thiem said. "It's very, very big. I could go far back at the return, which helped me, which is a little bit like on clay, and this was also a little bit of an advantage today."

Thiem had never passed the fourth round at Flushing Meadows, but the Austrian, who turns 25 on Monday, served nearly perfectly and gave the 6ft8in South African little time to unleash his mammoth groundstrokes.

"It was one of my best matches ever," Thiem added.

Thiem dominated on serve, winning 91 percent of his first-serve points (41/45) and never faced a break point.

His heavy groundstrokes and soft drop shots forced Anderson to retrieve from side-to-side, back-to-front.

Anderson served and volleyed and came to net 48 times, trying to take advantage of Thiem's deep return position - the Austrian stood almost next to the line judges.

But Anderson might have been feeling the effects of his earlier matches. He had already spent nearly 10 hours on-court, battling cramps and beating America's Ryan Harrison in five sets during his opener, and on Friday, playing another three hours and 43 minutes against No 28 seeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

US Open results on Sunday, the seventh day of the 2018 tournament at Flushing Meadows (x denotes seeded player):

Men

Fourth round

Rafael Nadal (ESP x1) bt Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 6-3, 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-4

Dominic Thiem (AUT x9) bt Kevin Anderson (RSA x5) 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (7/2)

Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG x3) bt Borna Coric (CRO x20) 6-4, 6-3, 6-1

John Isner (USA x11) bt Milos Raonic (CAN x25) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2

Women

Fourth round

Serena Williams (USA x17) bt Kaia Kanepi (EST) 6-0, 4-6, 6-3

Karolina Pliskova (CZE x8) bt Ashleigh Barty (AUS x18) 6-4, 6-4

Sloane Stephens (USA x3) bt Elise Mertens (BEL x15) 6-3, 6-3

Anastasija Sevastova (LAT x19) bt Elina Svitolina (UKR x7) 6-3, 1-6, 6-0

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Semenya Smashes Yet Another SA Record

Just three days after claiming the IAAF Diamond League title in Zurich, Caster Semenya was most certainly not done! Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.