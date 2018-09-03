South Africa: Trial Against Duo Accused of Teen's Coligny Murder Resumes

The trial of two men accused of murdering 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu resumes in the North West High Court on Monday.

Pieter Doorewaard, 27, and Philip Schutte, 34 have pleaded not guilty to charges of Moshoeu's murder, intimidation, kidnapping, theft, the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and pointing a firearm.

The duo are accused of killing Moshoeu in Coligny last year. They claim they caught the teenager stealing a sunflower on April 20, 2017.

The men said they intended driving him to the local police station, but that he had jumped off their bakkie along the way and had broken his neck.

In June, the State's final witness Itumeleng Ledikwa, an advanced life support paramedic, said on the day of the incident, they had received a call from the police saying a child had fallen from a moving vehicle.

He said when they arrived on the scene, they found Moshoeu bleeding from his nose and mouth.

When they examined him, he noticed that the teen had a fractured skull, Ledikwa testified.

Moshoeu's death sparked protests in the area with some residents saying he was killed because he was black. Several houses and businesses were burnt to the ground.

Doorewaard and Schutte are out on R5 000 bail each.

Source: News24