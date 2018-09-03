3 September 2018

South Africa: Bryan Ferry to Tour SA in 2019

Since the release of his first record with Roxy Music in 1972, Bryan Ferry has been internationally acclaimed as one of the most innovative and stylish musicians, songwriters and singers to emerge in pop and rock music.

Now he is coming to South Africa as part of his Global Tour in 2019.

Bryan will be performing in Cape Town on 14 February 2019 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest and in Pretoria on 16 February 2019 at the Sun Arena, Time Square.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, 5 September at 09:00 from bigconcerts.co.za and Computicket.

Discovery card holders get an exclusive 48 hour pre-sale from 09:00 on Monday, 3 September.

Tour Information:

Cape Town

14 February 2019

Grand Arena, GrandWestTicket

Price: From R460Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, 5 September at 09:00 from www.bigconcerts.co.za and Computicket.

Pretoria

16 February 2019

Sun Arena, Time Square

Ticket Price: From R460

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, 5 September at 09:00 from www.bigconcerts.co.za and Computicket.

