Liberia: Presidents Weah, Xi Jinping to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

A September 1, 2018 dispatch from Beijing China where President George Weah is currently attending the 2018 Beijing Summit on China-Africa Cooperation says President Weah and Chinese President Xi Jinping have signed two cooperation agreements totaling US$54 million (320 million RMB) for the construction of two overpasses at SKD Boulevard and the Ministerial Complex, while the other is the provision of emergency food aid. The agreements were signed at the Great Hall of the People's Republic of China

According to the dispatch, President Weah reiterated Liberia's firm adherence to the one-China policy and expressed heartfelt gratitude for China's valuable support, especially the selfless help to Liberia in her fight against the Ebola epidemic in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

President Weah said that the mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Liberia has brought perceptible benefits to the Liberian people. "Liberia supports and is willing to take part in China's Belt and Road Initiative," he said.

He furthered that Liberia supports China's hosting the Beijing Summit of the Forum of China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), and is willing to make whatever contribution that would enhance friendship between the two countries and peoples.

In his welcoming statement to President Weah and delegation to the People's Republic of China, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that the friendship between China and Liberia continues to serve the fundamental interests of both countries and people.

President Xi reflected on China's support to Liberia's peace process, and promised to continue to stand up and support the country in multilateral institutions.

He highlighted the Liberian government's firm position on the One-China Policy, and said his government is willing to increase exchanges at all levels, emphasizing that the two countries should continue to show mutual understanding and support each other on issues involving their respective core interests and major concerns.

The Chinese President promised to strengthen bilateral cooperation across various fields, especially those outlined in the Liberian government's National Development Agenda, focusing on infrastructure development, poverty-reduction, health, agriculture, and education.

President Xi then expressed the hope that as a former world football star, deeply admired by his compatriots, President Weah would use his special influence to promote sport and youth exchanges between China and Liberia.

FOCAC's Briefs

[Objectives] Equal consultation, enhancing understanding, expanding consensus, strengthening friendship and promoting cooperation.

[Consultation Mechanism] As prescribed in the Program for China-Africa Cooperation in Economic and Social Development, adopted at the 2000 Ministerial Conference of FOCAC, China and Africa agreed to set up joint follow-up mechanisms to conduct regular evaluations on the implementation of the follow-up actions.

In July 2001, a FOCAC ministerial consultation meeting was held in Lusaka, capital of Zambia, at which the Procedures for Follow-up Mechanisms of FOCAC were deliberated and adopted. The follow-up mechanisms officially took effect in April 2002. The FOCAC follow-up mechanisms are built at the Ministerial Conference, which is held every three years; the Senior Officials Follow-up Meeting and the Senior Officials Preparatory Meeting for the Ministerial Conference are held respectively in the year and a few days before the Ministerial Conference is held; and the consultations between the African Diplomatic Corps in China and the Secretariat of the Chinese Follow-up Committee are held at least twice a year.

