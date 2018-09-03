Liberia: New Apostolic Church Reaches Out to 30 Orphanages in Nimba County

Madam Tokpah receives the items on behalf of Bahn Orphanage Home, while Mr. Lloyd receives the items for Saclepea Children's Home.

The Jorg Wolf Foundation through the New Apostolic Church Mission Aid (NACMA) has concluded nationwide distribution of food and non-food items to Saclepea Children Homes, Gbeyee-Temgbihn Orphanage Home and Bahn Orphanage Center in Nimba County.

The exercise came following the request of Apostle Alexander Wreh to donors in Germany.

The donation, which was valued at over US$5,000, was geared towards complementing efforts of the government to fight against hunger and poverty.

Apostle Wreh said that every year, the church, with funding from Jorg Wolf Foundation to Africa, has been giving humanitarian support to less privileged communities, the aged, and destitute children in orphanage homes across the country.

Wreh said that the church is not only limited to preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ but to help the poor as Jesus Christ used to do, because He was not only preaching the Gospel but was also feeding the poor.

In separate remarks, while receiving the items on behalf of their respective homes, each of the beneficiaries thanked the church for choosing them for the donations.

Mother Ma Zoe Tokpa of the Gbeyee-Temgbihn Orphanage Home, said that the church is the first religious organization that has made such a valuable donation to them. She meanwhile called on other organizations to emulate the good example of the New Apostolic Church by reaching out to orphanages.

Also, Matthew Lloyd of the Bahn Orphanage Center appreciated the church for remembering those unfortunate children.

