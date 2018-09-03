West Africa: Wataf Executive Wants Revenue Administrations Strengthen Relationship With Taxpayers

About 35 participants from tax administrations across West African countries are participating in the ongoing training.

Babatunde Oladapo, executive secretary of the West African Tax Administrative Forum (WATAF), has challenged revenue administrations in the region to strengthen relations with the taxpaying public and simplify tax payment as part of efforts to boost revenue collection in their respective countries, a release from Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has said.

Oladapo said the introduction of mobile tax payment services, e-filling platforms, radio and television programs are key ways to improve interactions between tax administrations and the taxpaying public.

According to the release, he spoke on Thursday, Aug 30, at the close of a three-day training for taxpayer service officers from eight countries in the region.

Key recommendations from the training include ways to simplify tax laws, automate tax filling systems, implement electronic tax payment services and create information centers to educate taxpayers.

Mr. Oladapo encouraged all revenue bodies to introduce programs that will appeal to the minds of taxpayers and improve customers' relations.

The taxpayer service training, which was organized for revenue administrations in the sub-region, took place in Monrovia from August 29-31, 2018, and was hosted by the LRA.

The training brought together about 30 participants from Ghana, Gambia, Togo, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Benin and Liberia, where the participants discussed the importance of exchanging knowledge between and among revenue administrations.

Participants also shared similar knowledge about ways to improve standards for taxpayers, who are required to pay their taxes.

They then learned the importance of engaging taxpayers through outreach and sensitization, education and stakeholders engagement, to improve interactions between taxpayers and tax administrations.

Meanwhile, LRA Commissioner of Domestic Tax Darlingston Talery, expressed gratitude to WATAF for organizing the training in collaboration with the LRA.

Talery said it is important for tax administrations in the sub-region to introduce effective and efficient tax service programs in their drive to ensure revenue collection.

He said that an effective tax administration needs a good and convenient taxpayer's customs service program.

The training was facilitated by PWC Nigeria and Liberia.

Authors

Webmaster Admin