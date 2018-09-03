Kenya: Gor Players Gave Their All in Matches

opinion

Now that was a good run. Running rings around opponents up to where we suffered an engine knock and the Mighty Gor Mahia got knocked off the continental competition was no mean achievement by any standards.

Kudos to the boys for not only turning up by displaying grit and longevity in the tough competition. Without forgetting the master tactician Dylan Kerr and the 12th man- the boisterous K'Ogalo supporters also known as the Green Army.

Of course I have seen the swirling stories on what could have contributed to our getting bundled out of the prestigious continental competition.

These range from rumours that the players spent some 'quality time' in a certain den of iniquity in the company of some unknown ladies of equally unknown moral standing to the sale (allegedly illegal) of key players and fatigue.

Having been on these streets long enough, I am alive to the fact that whenever a team crashes out of a competition there will always be some smart-alecs crawling out of the wood work with their armchair analysis of what might have gone wrong.

I am alive, too, to the fact that freedom of speech is enshrined in the constitution and that all the club's fans have a right to air their views on the running of the affairs of the love of our hearts, Gor Mahia.

However, I would counsel caution even as we express ourselves.

Due to the nature of things, we can only have one coach at a time (well with the help of his assistants) and one management answerable to us.

That is why we hold elections after certain period of time. Right now those happen to be Coach Kerr and chairman Ambrose Rachier. So that we do not erect a Tower of Babel I would implore fellow fans to channel their views to the two.

I for one highly doubt that our loss to Rayon Sports was due to the fact that the players engaged in a night of carousal on the eve of the match.

I have trust in the technical bench keeping a tight leash on their charges. Furthermore, our players are adults who wouldn't require round the clock minding by those in charge.

I will write about the sale of players - especially Meddie Kagere and Godfrey Walusimbi - in another column but as of now my stand is this: players are professionals who will always ply their trade where they feel they are getting their worth in return, monetary or otherwise. Just as we members of the fan base change employment whenever we feel a better offer has come forth.

Now to my story of last week and this line seems to have stirred a hornet's nest if the reactions are anything to go by - What a sweet win this was! Bragging the trophy by beating our perennial rivals, the kittens that call themselves AFC Leopards was the icing on the cake.

A number of Leopards supporters like Basset Buyuka and Chris Libondo were on my neck claiming I was abusive.

Then none other than the guru of Kenya journalism, Philip Ochieng, also raised the matter, more so the headline calling Ingwe kittens. My answer? It was all in jest and inspirit of football banter gentlemen!