Ghana: Opposition Beats Up Ghana Government Journalist

Accra — GHANA has been urged to investigate and bring to justice culprits involved in the attack of a journalist of a government-funded news agency and the confiscation of his equipment by the opposition.

Jerry Azanduna, a reporter with the government-funded Ghana News Agency (GNA), alleged a group of men tricked him into getting into a car by saying they would drive him to a press conference he had been assigned to attend.

The unknown men instead allegedly drove the journalist to the house of Hassan Ayariga, an opposition politician with the All People's Congress party, who questioned him about a recent report by GNA before allegedly ordering the men to "teach him a lesson."

Azanduna was allegedly beaten until he fell unconscious. His left arm, right shoulder, ribs, neck and eyes allegedly sustained injuries.

His phone, USB flash drive and were wallet allegedly seized during the torment.

Angela Quintal, Committee to Protect Journalists Africa Coordinator, denounced the attack on Azanduna as unacceptable and a stain on Ghana's press freedom record.

"Ghanaian authorities must thoroughly investigate this attack and ensure all those responsible are held accountable," Quintal said.

The opposition All People's Congress party denied involvement in the attack.

Government and prison authorities said investigations into the alleged attack were ongoing. - CAJ News