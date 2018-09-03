3 September 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Libya: 39 Killed in Latest Libya Rebels Warfare

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ahmed Zayed in Tripoli, Libya

Tripoli — AT least 39 civilians, including four children, have been killed following clashes between rival armed groups in the Libyan capital Tripoli in recent days.

The skirmishes that claimed the lives of the children aged between six and 15 years old, have left over 100 civilians injured.

Fighting between groups linked to the interior and defense ministries of the internationally-backed, Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) broke out on August 26.

They are fighting for control of territory and vital institutions in the capital.

Hundreds of civilians remain trapped in conflict zones and cannot access humanitarian aid as non-governmental organisations struggle to gain entry into volatile regions.

Clashes have also trapped migrants, refugees and asylum seekers held in detention facilities run by the GNA Interior Ministry.

"The recklessness of armed groups currently fighting each other for power appears to have no boundaries, and civilians are paying the price," said Sarah Leah Whitson, Middle East and North Africa director at Human Rights Watch (HRW).

Whitson said militias trapping families in areas of heavy fighting and stealing ambulances was no way to gain legitimacy.

"Commanders should know that they too can be held responsible for serious violations unless they act resolutely to stop them and punish those responsible."

Libya has degenerated into instability after the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The country of over 6 million people is torn among ethnic and regional lines.

Libya

Govt Imposes State of Emergency in Tripoli

Libya's government has announced a state of emergency in the capital and urged rival militias to stop the violence. At… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.