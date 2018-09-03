Libya: 39 Killed in Latest Libya Rebels Warfare

Tripoli — AT least 39 civilians, including four children, have been killed following clashes between rival armed groups in the Libyan capital Tripoli in recent days.

The skirmishes that claimed the lives of the children aged between six and 15 years old, have left over 100 civilians injured.

Fighting between groups linked to the interior and defense ministries of the internationally-backed, Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) broke out on August 26.

They are fighting for control of territory and vital institutions in the capital.

Hundreds of civilians remain trapped in conflict zones and cannot access humanitarian aid as non-governmental organisations struggle to gain entry into volatile regions.

Clashes have also trapped migrants, refugees and asylum seekers held in detention facilities run by the GNA Interior Ministry.

"The recklessness of armed groups currently fighting each other for power appears to have no boundaries, and civilians are paying the price," said Sarah Leah Whitson, Middle East and North Africa director at Human Rights Watch (HRW).

Whitson said militias trapping families in areas of heavy fighting and stealing ambulances was no way to gain legitimacy.

"Commanders should know that they too can be held responsible for serious violations unless they act resolutely to stop them and punish those responsible."

Libya has degenerated into instability after the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The country of over 6 million people is torn among ethnic and regional lines.