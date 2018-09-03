3 September 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Gastroenteritis Claims 15 in Kastina

An outbreak of gastroenteritis has claimed 15 lives in Charanchi Local Government Area of Katsina State, an official said on Sunday.

Gastroenteritis is an inflammation of the stomach and intestine that results in diarrhoea, cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever.

Yusuf Radda, the transition committee chairman of the council, made the disclosure through his information officer, Mannir Idris.

He said the areas affected by the outbreak were Charanchi town, Malali and Banye villages.

Radda said about 24 persons have so far been hospitalised at the Charanchi Comprehensive Healthcare Centre.

He said the council has sent a team of medical experts to render services to the victims.

"We quickly responded to the situation by providing necessa-ry drugs for treatment of the affected persons," Radda said.

"We are calling for urgent intervention from the state government to curtail spread of the disease," he added.

He urged people in the affected areas to embrace personal and environmental hygiene.

