Ghana/Kenya: Ghana Pitch Camp in Ethiopia Ahead of Qualifier

The Black Stars of Ghana are expected in the country on Thursday ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Group "F" qualifier against Kenya to be played on Saturday at the Kasarani Stadium.

The 21-man squad that was named by coach Kwesi Appiah last week, has been in camp for a week and were scheduled to pitch temporary camp in Ethiopia starting Monday, before jetting into Kenya for Saturday's crucial tie.

The squad will however be missing a number of big names such as captain Asamoah Gyan as well as the Ayew brothers (Andrew and Jordan), who have been out of Appiah's squad since the World Cup qualifier draw against Congo in September last year.

Inter Milan star Kwadwo Asamoah however makes a momentous return after four years of national team football exile having last featured for the Black Stars at the 2014 Fifa World Cup in Brazil.

The midfielder is the only surviving member of the squad that reached the 2010 World Cup quarter finals in South Africa, before bitterly falling to Uruguay on post-match penalties.

His return to the Ghana national team brings into the team the much needed experience as the West Africans look to qualify for the Afcon finals for the 21st time in their history.

Belgium-based striker William Owusu, who turns out for Royal Antwerp, is the only new addition to the squad as Emmanuel Boateng of Levante misses out through injury.

Having annihilated Ethiopia 5-0 in the opening group match in June last year, Ghana will be seeking their second group match win, while Harambee Stars will be looking to redeem themselves from a disappointing 2-1 loss away to Sierra Leone.

Other notable inclusions are deadly winger and former Chelsea man Christian Atsu, who currently plies his trade with Newcastle and Caf Champions League winner Harrison Afful, who aided Esperance to the lucrative African crown in 2012, flooring Wydad Casablanca 1-0 in the finals.

Ghana Squad:

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France), Richard Ofori (Martizburg,South Africa)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus, USA) Daniel Opare (Antwerp,Belgium) Kassim Nuhu (1899 Hoffenheim, Germany) John Boye (FC Metz, France) Daniel Amartey ( Leicester City, England) Andy Yiadom (Reading Football Club, England) Nicholas Opoku (Udinese, Italy)

Midfielders: Afriyie Acquah (Empoli, Italy) Isaac Sackey ( Alanyaspor, Turkey) Ebenezer Ofori (New York City FC, USA) Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England) Edwin Gyasi (CSKA Sofia, Bulgaria) Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy) Frank Acheampong (Tianjin Teda, China) Nana Ampomah (Waasland-Beveren, Belgium)

Forward: Raphael Dwamena (Levante UD, Spain) Thomas Partey (Atlético Madrid) Majeed Waris (FC Nantes) William Owusu (Antwerp, Belgium)