Uganda: Justice for Victims of Enforced Disappearances Long Overdue

opinion

August 30 marked the International Day against the crime of Enforced Disappearances. At the end of the more than 20-year conflict in northern Uganda, a 2012 research project found that 56 per cent of the families in Acholi sub-region had at least one family member missing due to the war.

But the true number is unknown because, at the time of writing, no official government record of the actual number of disappeared persons has been published. What complicates the situation is that the government is also accused of having made people disappear in its war against the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA), because it suspected some of being collaborators or allies. The issues surrounding victims of enforced disappearances and missing persons need to be addressed to ease reintegration, reconciliation, peace and development in northern Uganda.

The crime of enforced disappearance sets in motion an endless state of emotional distress for family members of the disappeared person, since they do not know his or her whereabouts, or have any contact with someone who does. They are also financially crippled if the disappeared person was the sole breadwinner of the family. Enforced disappearances in Uganda have resulted in the country losing potential manpower that could have otherwise contributed to national economic development.

The disappeared person is at the mercy of his captors who have taken him outside the protection by the law. The crime of enforced disappearances usually enables the commission of other crimes such as abductions, secret detentions, torture and extra-judicial killings. It leads to violations of human rights such as the right to life, the right to dignity, the right to liberty, the right not to be tortured, and the right to an identity. The crime of enforced disappearances violates numerous treaties.

These include the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, the Convention on the Rights of Child, the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women Convention and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the African Charter on Human and People's Rights and the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda.

The victims of enforced disappearances still await justice for their disappeared relatives and friends. The criminal trials of Thomas Kwoyelo at the International Crimes Division in Uganda and Dominic Ongwen at the International Criminal Court in the Netherlands have not had the charge of enforced disappearances.

The government has hardly responded to this crime. NGOs have tried to fill this void by promoting the use of memorialisation as a way for relatives and friends of the disappeared to remember them. For example, there is a Peace and Conflict calendar developed by the Justice and Reconciliation Project that identifies specific days' communities in northern Uganda commemorate the days. NGOs have also established permanent memorials such as a statue signifying a conflict that affected a particular community. However, this has been controversial, especially when the number of people killed is highly contested by both the government and communities such as in Barlonyo, Lira District.

Community-led documentation centres and museums have also been established by NGOs to help survivors of the conflict remember those who disappeared.

A prominent example of this is the National Memory and Peace Documentation Centre in Kitgum District. NGOs have implemented informal truth telling and storytelling sessions to aid the victims in their recovery from the conflict.

These have given victims and survivors of the conflict an opportunity to tell their experiences and to talk about the disappeared.

The government is encouraged to expedite efforts of documenting persons who suffered human rights abuses in northern Uganda, including those who disappeared during the conflict with the LRA and to make the findings public. The government needs to put in place legal reforms that will help family members of disappeared persons recover property that their family members owned. The current law in Uganda on missing persons caters inadequately for persons disappeared because its criteria for a missing person are narrow. It defines a missing person as one who disappears from Uganda without making provision for the management of his estate and cannot be located by any investigation.

This narrow definition which has resulted in inadequate investigations, with many persons not categorised as missing and their estates have been tampered with by third parties. Also, due to the uncertainty regarding whether or not the persons have been disappeared and whether or not they will return and when they will do so, the family is unable to make closure and carry on with its life. However, once there is a law providing for a category of "victims of an enforced disappearance", it will help surviving family members to inherit the family property.

The government needs to establish a truth commission that will deal specifically with the conflict in northern Uganda. The focus of the commission should be specifically on the fate of persons forcibly disappeared and the persons responsible for the disappearances.

It is incumbent upon the government to improve its relationship with NGOs in order to address the issues of the victims of conflict more thoroughly.

Mr Mugero is an advocate of the High Court of Uganda and Transnational Criminal Justice Lawyer. mugerojesse@gmail.com