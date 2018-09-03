2 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cape Town Man Arrested, Tik Worth R500 000 Seized

One man has been arrested and tik worth R500 000 seized following a raid on a house in the Mitchells Plain area, Western Cape police said on Saturday.

Police followed up on information they received about drugs that were being sold at a house in Hercules Street, Woodlands in Mitchells Plain, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

"Upon their arrival, police conducted a search and found two bags containing 2.1kgs of tik, worth an estimated street value R500 000," she said.

A man, aged 43, was arrested.

He was due to appear on charges of drug possession in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court soon.

Earlier in August, police arrested a family of ten for drug dealing and possession in Manenberg.

A 49-year-old mother, along with her children and five other relatives, between the ages of 18 and 26, were arrested at the residence in Cathkin Close, Heideveld.

After conducting a search of the premises, police confiscated a 9mm firearm, 497 units of tik, four packets of uncut tik valued at R30 000, and R24 800 in cash.

Source: News24

