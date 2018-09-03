Zimbabwe: ZDF to Build 5 Clinics in Masvingo West

The health delivery system in Masvingo rural district has received a major boost after the Zimbabwe Defence Forces agreed to construct five new clinics under its community assistance programme.

The five clinics will be constructed in Masvingo West constituency using the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Speaking during the official handover of two Early Childhood Education blocks constructed by the ZDF at Mhundenge Primary School recently, Masvingo West Member of Parliament Cde Ezra Chadzamira said his constituency was poised for better things ahead owing to its close relationship with the army.

"I think the army should set up base in this community because we have also requested 4 Infantry Brigade to assist us in the construction of five clinics in this constituency," said Cde Chadzamira.

He said all the materials for the construction of the primary health facilities had been secured, including bricks that were moulded by the local community.

"We are going to have a clinic at Neshuro, Bhuka, Zvehuru, Zvemahandi and Bere under Chief Charumbira," said Cde Chadzamira. "We approached the army for assistance and they agreed to help us and work will start soon at Neshuro Clinic.

"Zvemahandi clinic will, however, be constructed by artisans from Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services. All the projects should be complete by early next year given that we have mobilised all the required materials."

Cde Chadzamira expressed optimism that the five projects would be completed on schedule. because of the army's proven commitment and record to do their job on time.

"We are optimistic that the projects will be complete within a short time given the calibre of our artisans from the army," he said.