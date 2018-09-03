2 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Disappointing Start for SA Teams in Pro14

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Cheetahs and Southern Kings got their PRO14 seasons off to a disappointing start this weekend as their best efforts left them short on the scoreboard against Munster and Zebre Rugby Club respectively.

Both teams started off their clashes competitively, but they fell off the pace as the opposition made better use of their try-scoring opportunities.

The Cheetahs tried hard to make their presence felt against Munster in Limerick, but their limited possession and turnovers at crucial times cost them dearly with the team suffering a 38-0 defeat.

Munster attacked at will throughout the match, and although the Free Stater's did well to shut them out early on, they were unable to continue this for the full 80 minutes, which saw the hosts and 2017 semi-finalists run in six tries to none after holding a slender 12-0 half-time lead.

The Southern Kings also delivered a determined display against Zebre Rugby Club in Parma, where they found themselves trailing 10-7 after 15 minutes as Mikey Botha scored a try to cancel out the one by Zebre's Oliviero Fabiani.

The home team, however, scored another try shortly before the break to hand them a 17-7 lead and they added two more after the break, while the men from Port Elizabeth opted for three second-half penalty goals by Masixole Banda as they battled to breach the defence, which saw them go down 34-16.

In the other matches, defending champions, Leinster, pipped the Cardiff Blues 33-32 at Cardiff Arms Park and Ospreys held on for a 17-13 victory against Edinburgh in Swansea on Friday.

In Saturday's matches Connacht Rugby suffered a heart-breaking 27-26 defeat against the Glasgow Warriors in Galway, Ulster best the Scarlets 15-13 in Belfast, and the Dragons went down 17-21 against Benetton Rugby in Newport.

PRO14 Round 1 results and scorers

Munster 38 (12) Cheetahs 0 (0)

Munster - Tries: Dave Kilcoyne, Dave O'Callaghan, Tommy O'Donnell, JJ Hanrahan, Rory Scannell, Darren Sweetnam. Conversions: JJ Hanrahan (4).

Zebre Rugby Club 34 (17) Southern Kings 16 (7)

Zebre Rugby Club - Tries: Oliviero Fabiani, Mattia Bellini, Apisai Tauyavuca, Jimmy Tuivaiti. Conversions: Carlo Canna (4). Penalty Goals: Carlo Canna, Giovanbattista Venditti.

Southern Kings - Tries: Mikey Botha. Conversion: Masixole Banda. Penalty Goals: Masixole Banda (3).

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Semenya Smashes Yet Another SA Record

Just three days after claiming the IAAF Diamond League title in Zurich, Caster Semenya was most certainly not done! Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.