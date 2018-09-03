Ethiopia's Water Bottle Company to Refine Production By 133 Percent

Top Water bottle company is barely half a year old but has already shown signs of its competitiveness in the manufacturing industry. The Ethiopian company is planning to boost its production by a massive 133 per cent in the economy. The firm aims will inject $1.4 million to improve production to 42,000ltr per hour from the current 18,000ltr. It is capable of packing at least 920 jars as well within the hour frame.

The company's marketing manager Shimelis Ajemma said the East African nation has untapped opportunities in the bottling business. The company needs to push up its production to meet the demand of the ever-growing market. The strategy will make it more competitive in the industry.

The company commenced its operations two months ago with a total $10 million investment to its brand. It is the latest water bottling company to grace the Ethiopian market pushing the tally to 68 companies in the field. All water bottling companies produce a total of 3.5 billion bottles annually yet only serves 5 per cent of the country's population as the nation's water consumption remains at 72 billion.

Tewodros Eshetu who is the company's technical and production director said they are in the process of installing the machinery for production boost. The new plant is sourcing machinery from Chinese firm Newamstar which has serviced Coca-Cola and Nestle. According to Top Water's website, the factory boasts of modern technology its uses to offer quality products.

The new brand has as well come up with a plan to dispose of the water plastic bottles. The company plans to recycle some 66 million bottles it manufactures to avoid environmental pollution. They have ten youth associations responsible for the collection and delivery of the plastic bottles to the plant. Top Water is the 16th company to unveil a similar recycling program and has been praised by environmental science expert Andualem Mekonnen (PhD)