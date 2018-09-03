South Africa: MultiChoice's Silence Over 24-Hour News Channel Does Newzroom Afrika No Favours

analysis

After a week of scepticism and speculation, MultiChoice still refuses to reveal specifics on how it reached the baffling decision to grant its DSTV 24-hour news channel to a near-unknown outfit.

(Disclosure: Daily Maverick was part of one of the bids tendered for the news channel)

Pressure is mounting on MultiChoice to disclose. At the weekend, the Democratic Alliance announced its application through the Promotion of Access to Information Act to compel the pay-TV channel to reveal bid details. The Economic Freedom Fighters warned last week that it wants MultiChoice to answer to Parliament.

Questions that they and other nonplussed industry observers want answered include: who made it on to the shortlist of bidders; who served on MultiChoice's evaluation and adjudicating committees; details of the scorecards and ranking of the top bidders; and how or who will fund the successful bidders, Newzroom Afrika.

DA shadow minister on communications Phumzile van Damme said:

"We want MultiChoice to take the public into their confidence, to lay their cards on the table and act in good faith."

Their statement said while they welcomed the diversity and 100 percent black- and 50 percent female-owned...