South Africa: Election of Bobani As Mayor a Result of Legal and Administrative Errors and Should Be Overturned, Argues Athol Trollip

analysis

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Mongameli Bobani is adjusting to his new position, but his election remains contested. On Friday, former mayor Athol Trollip filed court papers outlining why he should still be the city's first citizen, citing a host of legal errors that led to his removal.

The DA's former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip has argued in court papers that the no-confidence vote against him last Monday must be overturned, citing numerous legal and administrative errors in council that saw the UDM's Mongameli Bobani elected in his place.

Trollip, who wrote the founding affidavit for the city's DA-led coalition, which included the ACDP, Cope and the Patriotic Alliance, said Eastern Cape MEC of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Fikile Xasa had violated the law in his intervention and the council had failed to follow proper procedures.

The DA-led coalition's fightback strategy relies on challenging Xasa's intervention. Council speaker Jonathan Lawack was voted out on Monday after DA councillor Victor Manyati decided to abstain from the vote against Lawack, giving the ANC, EFF, UDM and other smaller opposition parties the edge they needed...