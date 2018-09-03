South Africa: A Few Good Weeks See Ramaphosa's Ever-Tighter Grip On Power

analysis

The fundamental question of politics in most places and times can usually be reduced to this query: Who is actually in charge? For much of the period from around 2009 until about halfway through 2017, the answer was pretty simple: it was Jacob Zuma. Now, our politics can appear, on the face of it, to be much more complicated. The result at Nasrec, which appeared to show a scrambled sort of leadership (the ANC prefers the term "Zebra") made it difficult to know who was calling the shots. But, as time moves on, and the 2019 elections loom ever closer, there is more evidence to suggest that at long last, President Cyril Ramaphosa is beginning to consolidate his power in both society and the ANC.

Every now and then, our politics can be summed up in a series of questions that give clues to where real power lies. Around October and November 2017, as it appeared that voters were not keen on Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma leading the ANC and the #GuptaLeaks were having their effect, the question could have been summed up as this:...