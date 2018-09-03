3 September 2018

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Weah Secures U.S.$54 Million

Tagged:

Related Topics

Both countries made the pledge when President George Manneh Weah met President Xi Jinping during bilateral discussions ahead of the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation at the Great Hall of the People on Saturday, September 1, 2018.

The Liberian leader reiterated his country's firm adherence to the one-China policy and expressed heartfelt gratitude for China's valuable support, especially the selfless help in Liberia's fight against the Ebola epidemic.

President Weah noted that the mutually beneficial cooperation between both countries has brought perceptible benefits to the Liberian people.

"Liberia supports and is willing to take part in the Belt and Road cooperation," he stressed.

He indicated that Liberia supports China hosting the Beijing Summit of the FOCAC, and is willing to make whatever contributions to enhance friendship between the two countries and peoples.

Earlier welcoming the Liberian leader to the People's Republic of China, President Xi stressed that the friendship between China and Liberia continues to serve the fundamental interests of both countries and peoples.

He reflected on his country's support to Liberia's peace process and promised to continue to stand up and support Liberia in multilateral institutions.

President Xi highlighted the Liberian Government's firm position on the One-China Policy and is willing to increase exchanges at all levels; emphasizing that the two countries should continue to show mutual understanding and support each other on issues involving their respective core interests and major concerns.

The Chinese President promised to strengthen bilateral cooperation across various fields especially those outlined in the Liberian Government's National Development Agenda focused on infrastructure development, poverty-reduction, health, agriculture, and education, among others.

President Xi hoped that as a former world football star, deeply admired by his compatriots, President Weah will use his special influence to promote sports and youth exchanges between the two countries.

Meanwhile, after the meeting, the two leaders witnessed the signing of two cooperation agreements totaling US$54 million (320 million RMB).

The first is the construction of two overpasses at SKD Boulevard and the Ministerial Complex; while the other is the provision of emergency food aid.

Liberia

Should War-Time Crimes Be Punished?

Art students draw the complexity of whether or not war-time crimes should be punished in Liberia today. With the… Read more »

Read the original article on NEWS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.