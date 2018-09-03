Africa: Ethiopia's Kumneger to Receive Africa Legend Travel Award At Akwaaba

Founder and Managing Director of Ozzie Business and Hospitality Group, Kumneger Teketel W/Gebriel, has been unveiled as the winner of the Africa Legend of Travel award, the highest Award given at the yearly Akwaaba Travel expo.

With an MBA, LLB, Kumneger as an active initiator of MICE industry, plays his role by pushing MICE to be one of the pillars of the Economy. In relation to that, the Ethiopian urges his country's MICE industry stakeholders to exert due attention, as it is the main key player to boost the tourism sector in Ethiopia and in African Continent.

He took the initiation with the aim of enhancing Ethiopian and East African travel and meetings industry to the next level and supporting the nation future development through economic growth, and also touristic prominence to the city with MICE advancement.

To this end, Mr. Kumneger advocates the most sought after MICE industry, which has a prominent role in leading Ethiopian tourism in connection to pushing the establishment of National Convention and Visitor Bureau in Ethiopia.

His Aggressive and True Leadership made him to consult over 30 international/chain hotel and resorts projects, which have great contributions in the country development of Hospitality Businesses.

The establishment and consistency of Hotel Show Africa brought the nation to new nospitality concept era, created a platform for all Ethiopian and African hospitality, tourism and service industry stakeholders, with a truly international standard. It also presents the opportunity for African players to share a common venue, practice high end networking and making business deals, exchange knowledge and experiences among themselves, while gathering international industry know how and exposure.

Kumneger has also new concepts /plans to be executed in the near future in connection with promoting investment held in Ethiopia as well as Africa and creating high standard networking events.

Past winners of this award, which will be presented during the Akwaaba event in Lagos, include President Dawda Jawara, the Former President of the Gambia; Mr. Danny Jordaan, the Organiser of 2010 World Cup in South Africa and Captain Irene Koki Mutungi, the first Female Commercial Airline Captain in Africa.