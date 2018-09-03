3 September 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Voting Underway in the Eastern Province

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jean De Dieu Nsabimana

Hundreds of residents gathered at Lycee Islamique polling site, Kigabiro sector, Rwamagana District as voting for parliamentarians kicked off early Monday in the East Province where more than 1,200,000 people are registered to vote.

The Governor of the Eastern Province, Governor Fred Mufulukye, was one of the people who voted early.

Residents were first briefed about the election process before voting kicked off at 7:00 a.m.

Governor Mufulukye casts his vote.

The Governor encouraged residents to cast their votes early and embark on their usual work.

"We hope that, as residents promised us their participation during campaign activities, they will turn up in large numbers to vote," he said.

Frank Kayiranga, the NEC coordinator in the Eastern province, said elections in the province were going on well and expect a participation rate of at least 95 per cent.

With 3,792 villages, the Eastern Province has 4,102 polling sites. A site caters for 700 people.

92 year old Issa Rugwabiza is one of the voters who arrived at the polling station early. A resident of Cyanya cell, Rugwabiza participated in the elections of the 1960s.

He told The New Times that in the 60s polls were marred by ethnic divisions and violence.

"This is different. We are now free, the voting is not based on ethnicity and we have security".

Tags:Parliamentary electionsMufulukye

Rwanda

President Kagame, First Lady Vote in Beijing

President Paul Kagame and First lady Jeannette Kagame yesterday joined Rwandans living in Diaspora to elect Members of… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.