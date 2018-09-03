3 September 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Activist Omtatah Files Case to Block 16pc Vat On Fuel

By Racheal Mburu

Nairobi — Activist Okiya Omtatah has filed a petition in court to stop the 16 per cent Value Added Tax levied on petroleum products.

Omtatah argues that the move threatens the economic well-being of the Kenya public with a negative impact on the costs of essential goods and commodities.

He says the tax that was imposed on Saturday is untenable under the law as it violates the constitution.

He has named Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, The National Assembly, The Commissioner General Kenya Revenue Authority, Energy Regulatory Commission and the Attorney General as respondents in the case.

Fuel prices have already gone up significantly after the Energy Regulatory Commission issued new guidelines with petrol now selling at Sh127.80 per litre in Nairobi from Sh113 per litre while a litre of diesel is retailing at Sh115 and kerosene at Sh97.

Leaders are mounting pressure on President Uhuru Kenyatta to assent to the Finance Bill 2018 that contains amendments suspending the new tax imposed on fuel products.

