3 September 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Kamuli Residents Want Condom Supplies Reduced

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abubaker Kirunda

Kamuli District residents have asked government to reduce on the number of condoms supplied to different health centres in favour of the essential drugs.

Speaking during numerous Advocacy for Better Health meetings conducted at different sub-counties over the weekend, the residents expressed disappointment that government supplies more condoms to their health centres than drugs.

The residents said condom supplies take 30 percent of the medical releases sent to every health centre yet few people utilize them.

The Kamuli District medicine management supervisor Nelson Onyu confirmed that more condoms are sent to health centres than drugs.

Onyu explained that this is because some condoms are got as donations which government cannot reject.

Uganda

Children Sharing Beds in Nalufenya Hospital

Sick infants at Nalufenya Children's Hospital in Jinja District share beds. This puts their lives at risk since they are… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.