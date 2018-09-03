Uganda: Kamuli Residents Want Condom Supplies Reduced

Kamuli District residents have asked government to reduce on the number of condoms supplied to different health centres in favour of the essential drugs.

Speaking during numerous Advocacy for Better Health meetings conducted at different sub-counties over the weekend, the residents expressed disappointment that government supplies more condoms to their health centres than drugs.

The residents said condom supplies take 30 percent of the medical releases sent to every health centre yet few people utilize them.

The Kamuli District medicine management supervisor Nelson Onyu confirmed that more condoms are sent to health centres than drugs.

Onyu explained that this is because some condoms are got as donations which government cannot reject.