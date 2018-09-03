3 September 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Travellers Hit As Matatus Protest Fuel Tax

By Nation Team

Street protests and withdrawal of public service vehicles on Monday greeted government's decision to impose 16 percent value added tax on fuel products.

Hundreds of travellers, including school children, were stranded at different bus stations in Mombasa after some matatus boycotted work.

The learners, who were reporting back to school for their third term, were left stranded due to lack of vehicles.

Some commuters decided to walk for more than three kilometres to the central business district of island city while others used tuktuks and motorcycles.

Most affected routes included Mtwapa, Bamburi, Likoni and Jomvu.

"By 7.30amm there were no public service vehicles in Bamburi. At around 8.30am, a few started operating but they were charging Sh100 from Bamburi to Mombasa central business district," Mr Philip Kangethe, who was taking his children to school, said.

Matatu owners say fuel tax a 'monster' as farmers cry foul

"We refused to board and at 9am, they started charging between Sh80 we normally pay Sh60."

More follows.

