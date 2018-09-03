Kenyans 'Shrug Off' Higher Fuel Prices On First Day At Work

Motorists in Nairobi appeared to shrug off the impact of higher fuel prices as roads remained clogged on day one back to work since the cost was adjusted on Saturday morning.

In Nairobi, a litre of petrol is retailing at Sh127.8 while that of diesel is at Sh115. The price adjustments were effected by the Energy Regulatory Commission last weekend after a new Value Added Tax on petroleum products kicked on September 1.

Many expected that there would be fewer cars on the roads come Monday, which is the first weekday since the new prices.

But on some roads such as Thika Road, Lang'ata Road and Kiambu Road, the situation was different.

Road users complained that in some instances, the traffic situation was worse.

Kiambu Road

Even after 16% Kiambu road traffic imefika Naivas . @Ma3Route pic.twitter.com/XjPib4I6yh

- Nyeri News (@NyeriNews) September 3, 2018

Jam Kiambu rd starts from Sidai Oreng all the way to Muthaiga, fuel has gone up and all vehicles are on the rd, there is no correlation between high fuel prices and jam on on our roads.@Ma3Route @myroadtraffic @PRSA_Roadsafety @KenyanTraffic

- Martin Kamau (@martinkhamaa) September 3, 2018

@Ma3Route those who thought there won't be traffic jam becoz of fuel hike are wondering??

- martin wachera (@WacheraMartin) September 3, 2018

Thika Road

Thika road is worst today, seems everyone is enjoying the new fuel prices.

- #FreeBobiWine (@icaiser) September 3, 2018

It's 8:55am na Thika road is at standstill. How then, do we complain of high fuel Price in Kenya? @Ma3Route pic.twitter.com/xi3kf0f8AM

- Tony Mutunga (@mutungatoni) September 3, 2018

Kenyans are amazing lot, today Thika Road is parking lot while here we are crying of high fuel cost,... .Let government add another 16% traffic Levy along Thika Road.

- Keen Observer (@DavidKE2017) September 3, 2018

This morning, along Thika Road, the traffic jam seems as though Kenyans have brought out all vehicles to celebrate the hiked fuel prices!

- juma 🇰🇪 (@jumaf3) September 3, 2018

Lang'ata Road

Undeterred by 16% VAT on fuel... Kenyan motorists hit the roads... this is on Langata road near the army camp... pic.twitter.com/Y75dEwC1JG

- Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) September 3, 2018