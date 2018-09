South Africa: Double Injury Blow for Bafana Ahead of Afcon Qualifier

Bafana Bafana have announced that midfield duo Themba Zwane and Bongani Zungu have been withdrawn from Stuart Baxter's 22-man squad due to injury.

Bafana Bafana are due to play Libya in an AFCON qualifier on Saturday.

It was also announced that fellow midfielder Hlompho Kekana is a serious doubt and will undergo medical tests before a decision is made on his availability.

Kekana and Zwane both picked up knocks in Mamelodi Sundowns' second-leg semi-final defeat to Cape Town City in the MTN8 on Sunday.

Baxter is yet to name replacements for the two injured players.

Bafana Bafana squad:

Goalkeeper : Itumeleng Khune, Ronwen Williams, Darren Keet

Defenders : Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Motjeka Madisha, Siyanda Xulu, Innocent Maela, Thulani Hlatshwayo, S'Fiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi

Midfielders : Dean Furman, Teboho Mokoena, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Hlompho Kekana, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Kamohelo Mokotjo

Strikers : Keagan Dolly, Percy Tau, Lebo Mothiba, Bradley Grobler

Source: Sport24