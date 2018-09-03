2 September 2018

South Africa: Phumla Williams - Fighting the State Capture Monster From Within

Photo: SABC/YouTube
Video screenshot of acting Director-General of the Government Communication and Information System, Phumla Williams at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry.
analysis By Jessica Bezuidenhout

The boss gets fired, you land up with Mzwanele Manyi and then Faith Muthambi swans in, insisting on being addressed as "Honourable Minister" all the time.

Five years ago, when the Guptas were exposed for allegedly trying to bribe former South African Airways CEO Vuyisile Kona with R500,000, someone close to the action dismissed the unfolding drama and referred to Kona as a "squealer".

Like Kona had violated some kind of secret code. Or perhaps, insiders back then knew that many others were okay with being "summoned" and were happily following the Gupta orders in exchange for those bags of cash.

But the first few days of the State Capture inquiry have shown that although the Guptas had their way with public servants from the highest office in the land down to the NPA, the Hawks and the "NIA" - expect Eskom, Transnet and Denel to feature down the line - there were a few good men and women who stood their ground, at great risk and personal personal cost.

On Friday, testimony to the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture...

