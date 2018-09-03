3 September 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Cotu Sues Govt Over Hefty Fuel Tax

By Anita Chepkoech

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) has sued the national government over the 16 percent value added tax on petroleum products.

Secretary-General Atwoli said the tax will lead to increased cost of living.

He urged President Uhuru Kenyatta "to listen to the cries of Kenyans who have been burdened by the high cost of economy and reverse the decision arrived at by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich".

Speaking during the burial of unionist Pamela Sayo in Kericho on Monday, Mr Atwoli said the suit has been filed by his lawyer Ekwe Ashiando.

They are suing the National Treasury, Kenya Revenue Authority and the Energy Regulatory Commission.

Travellers Hit As Matatus Protest Fuel Tax

Street protests and withdrawal of public service vehicles on Monday greeted government's decision to impose 16 percent… Read more »

