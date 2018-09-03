The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) has sued the national government over the 16 percent value added tax on petroleum products.

Secretary-General Atwoli said the tax will lead to increased cost of living.

He urged President Uhuru Kenyatta "to listen to the cries of Kenyans who have been burdened by the high cost of economy and reverse the decision arrived at by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich".

Speaking during the burial of unionist Pamela Sayo in Kericho on Monday, Mr Atwoli said the suit has been filed by his lawyer Ekwe Ashiando.

They are suing the National Treasury, Kenya Revenue Authority and the Energy Regulatory Commission.