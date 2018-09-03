3 September 2018

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Djibouti: Xi Meets Djiboutian President

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Xinhua

Xi stressed that China supports Djibouti in pursuing a development path in line with its national conditions, and is ready to expand exchanges between governments, legislative bodies, political parties and local regions of the two countries.

Xi also called on the two countries to increase exchanges and mutual learning about governance and development experience, and step up people-to-people exchanges to solidify the popular and social foundation of the China-Djibouti friendship.

"We believe that the signing of cooperation documents on jointly building the Belt and Road will inject new impetus into the cooperation of the two countries," said Xi.

China is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with Djibouti on international and regional issues such as climate change, so as to better safeguard the common interests of the two sides as well as other developing countries, Xi said.

Guelleh said Djibouti is a trustworthy friend of China and the Djiboutian people have friendly feelings towards the Chinese people.

Noting the rapid development and fruitful outcomes of Djibouti-China ties, Guelleh expressed sincere gratitude for China's precious support and strong confidence in the vigorous Djibouti-China partnership.

While promoting economic diversification, Djibouti is willing to actively participate in the building of the Belt and Road so as to usher in a new era of Djibouti-China cooperation, said Guelleh.

After the meeting, the two leaders witnessed the signing of bilateral cooperation documents.

Djibouti

Djibouti Ports Sufficient for Serving Ethiopia - Official

Hassan Abdillahi Waberi Read more »

Read the original article on Focac.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.