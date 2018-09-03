3 September 2018

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Senegal: Xi Meets Senegalese President

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Xinhua

Xi said he paid a very successful state visit to Senegal in July and felt the profound friendship that the Senegalese people hold toward the Chinese people.

The two leaders witnessed the signing of the first cooperative document between China and a West African country on jointly building the Belt and Road and agreed on further cooperation on infrastructure and industrial parks.

Xi said the two sides should continue close communication and push for greater development in China-Senegal relations.

To build a stronger China-Africa community with a shared future is significant to achieving common development, strengthening solidarity and cooperation of developing countries, and building a community with a shared future for humanity, Xi said.

China supports the self-reliant and sustainable development of Africa, and is ready to work with African countries including Senegal to maintain and develop the FOCAC mechanism, Xi said, eyeing greater contribution to the comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership between China and Africa.

Sall said Xi's historic visit was warmly welcomed by Senegalese people and Senegal admires China's development achievements and its important role in international affairs.

China firmly pursues the development path suited to its own national conditions, which African countries can use for reference, Sall said.

African countries have suffered in history, and it was China that firmly stood by the side of African people when they struggled for independence and liberation, Sall said, adding that China always understands, respects and supports Africa.

In the new era, Africa needs investment and development, Sall said.

Sall said African countries will stay unaffected by noises against Africa-China cooperation and work with China to consistently support and help each other, jointly build the Belt and Road, and strive for a stronger Africa-China community with a shared future.

Senegal

Africans Live A Decade Longer Than in 1990, But...

The level of human development in Sub-Saharan Africa, judged by how long people live for, how well they are educated and… Read more »

Read the original article on Focac.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.