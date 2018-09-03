3 September 2018

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Sudan: Xi Meets Sudanese President

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Xinhua

Xi highly appreciated Al-Bashir's deep friendship with China and his important contributions to advancing China-Sudan relations.

Calling Sudan an influential country in Africa and the Arab world, Xi said China firmly supports Sudan's efforts to safeguard sovereignty, security and stability and opposes foreign interference in Sudan's internal affairs.

Pragmatic cooperation between China and Sudan has played an important part in promoting the economic development of both countries and stands as a fine example of South-South cooperation, Xi said.

China welcomes Sudan's participation in the Belt and Road construction and would like to take the opportunity to boost energy cooperation between the two countries and create a new mode of agricultural cooperation covering the entire industrial chain, Xi said.

China commends Al-Bashir's active engagement in pushing the signing of a comprehensive peace deal by all parties in South Sudan and is willing to work with Sudan to make an active contribution to peace and stability in South Sudan, the Chinese president added.

Hailing the solid mutual political trust and deep traditional friendship between the two countries, Al-Bashir spoke highly of China's great achievements in development and its important role on the international stage.

Al-Bashir expressed his gratitude for China's firm support for Sudan's efforts to safeguard sovereignty, independence, and stability, as well as for Africa's course of peace and development.

Sudan supports the Belt and Road Initiative and the proposal for building an even stronger China-Africa community with a shared future, Al-Bashir said.

The Sudanese president also expressed the willingness to enhance pragmatic bilateral cooperation between the two countries and their coordination in global and regional affairs.

After the meeting, the two presidents witnessed the signing of agreements on bilateral cooperation.

Sudan

Vital Sudan Crops Damaged By 'Deficient Pesticides'

More than 50 farmers in Sudan's El Gedaref state have filed a criminal complaint for damage to vital crops by aerial… Read more »

Read the original article on Focac.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.