Ghana: NPP Youth Wing Urged to Work Harder

Henry Nana Boakye, the National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged youth wing to desist from internal wrangling and work harder to enable the party to retain power in 2020.

He noted that in order to retain power, the youth had an important role to play by actively supporting activities of the government to make it succeed.

Mr Boakye made the call during the inauguration of the Youth Wing Committee members in the Ga West municipality.

He said the national youth wing were in full support of the Amasaman wing and advised them to continue with their hard work.

Mr Boakye urged the youth to disseminate the achievements of President Nana Akufo-Addo and those yet to be accomplished.

"Go out there and tell Ghanaians the good work done under President Akufo-Addo-led administration and those yet to be achieved.

"As youth we must exhibit good rapport with party members, work hard and convince the Ghanaian electorate to vote massively for the party for a resounding victory in 2020."

Clement Wilkinson, the Ga West Municipal Chief Executive, said committee members were mandated to organise the youth in the constituency for the betterment of the party.

The 14-member committee has Philip Asante as the Youth Organiser, Freeman Amenorhu, Deputy Organiser; Leonard Asante, Secretary; Asantewaa Denkyira, Treasurer; John Fredrick Davis and Mr Daniel Adomako Takyi, Public Relations; Eric Owusu, Dennis Adu-Yeboah and Patience Fianko, Event Planning; Fredrick Akuffo, Bismark Kwakye and Eric Asante, Operations; and Edward Boahen, Protocol. - GNA