Ghana: 2 Granted Bail Over Gh¢50,000 Theft

An Accra circuit court last Thursday granted bail in the sum of GH¢40,000.00 with three sureties to two persons for allegedly stealing GH¢50,000.00 through fraudulent means from the GN Insurance Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Nduom Group of Companies.

Noah Shaibu Alawiy, 35, a company inspector with the Registrar General's Department, and Obuoba Kisseh, 36, businessman, have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime to wit forging of official document and stealing.

Alawiye was in addition charged with possessing forged documents.

They have all since denied the various charges and the case has been adjourned to October 2.

Superintendent (Sup) of Police Alexander Odonkor told the Court presided by Madam Marian Affoh that the prosecution witness is George Asamoah Tetteh, the Head of Finance and Administration at the Registrar General's Department in Accra, and Kisseh is a former National Youth Employment personnel, who served at the Registrar General's Department.

Sup Odonkor said on August 24, 2017, GN Insurance applied to the Department to increase its stated capital from GH¢100,000.00 to GH¢20,000,000.00, and as a requirement, the company was to pay GH¢100, 470.00 as stamp duties before the changes could be effected.

He said the next day, GH¢100, 470.00 was released to Tahiru Fuseini, staff of Group Nduom, to pay for the stamp duties and he obliged.

Sup Odonkor told the court that in course of the payment, Fuseini received a call to attend to an emergency case at Adenta, a suburb of Accra, thus, handed over the money and documents to Kisseh to complete the process on his behalf.

The court heard that Kisseh also contacted Alawiye to assist him, and they made photocopies of the forms, altered the original document and paid GH¢50,470.00 instead of the GH¢100,470.00 as stamp duties to the Fidelity Bank, at the Department, and issued a receipt bearing 1191635 (number).

Prosecution said Kisseh later submitted a photocopy of a forged receipt (number 0959132), indicating payment of GH¢100, 470.00 to Fuseini.

Sup Odonkor said Alawiye, who was not authorised to work on such transactions presented a new set of forms with details, and a stated capital of GH¢20,000,000.00, which he attached to the receipt-0959132 with the face value of GH¢100,470.00 to the bank for validation, explaining that he misplaced the earlier forms.

Prosecution said the bank official noticed that the bank had not received such amount, and he became suspicious.

Sup Odonkor said Alawiye snatched the document from her, and later changed the figures on it with a correction fluid, and re-presented it for receipt, but the bank sent it to the prosecution witness and a report was made to the Police.

On August 30, 2017, Alawiye was arrested and the GH¢50,000.00 together with the receipt were retrieved from him, but Kisseh went into hiding on hearing of the arrest, but he was grabbed on February 3, 2018.

Dup Odonkor said Kisseh told the police that Alawiye provided the receipts and altered the forms, adding that the amount recovered had been refunded to Group Nduom. - GNA