Ghana: Nib Supports Teacher's Awards With Laptop Computers, Led TV Sets

The National Investment Bank (NIB) has donated 15 HP Dual Core Laptop Computers and 12 LG 43' Full HD Smart Digital Satellite LED TV Sets to the Ministry of Education in support of this year's Teachers' Awards.

The items worth GH¢55,000.00 was delivered to the Ministry for onward presentation to the National Teaching Council.

Presenting the items, Deputy Managing Director of NIB, Mr Alfred George Thompson, said NIB's continuous support for education was consistent with its desire to ensure that society benefited from the business operations of the bank.

Quality education for the citizenry he emphasized, "is critical for the growth of the nation and the teacher is at the center of the realisation or otherwise of this vision."

Mr Thompson was hopeful the items would to a large extent motivate the award winners and ultimately help improve teaching and learning.

The Deputy Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Adu Twum, who received the items expressed the Ministry's appreciation for the gesture saying, it would help government achieve its "Ghana Beyond Aid" vision.

The goal, he said, could not be achieved if quality education for all the citizens of Ghana was not aggressively pursued.

"We cannot get beyond aid without an excellent education system, great teachers and other education workers who would lead the effort towards the kind of nation we want to create", he stressed.

Dr Adu Twum said teachers and all stakeholders in the education sector were very grateful to NIB for the unrelenting support it had over the years given to government in its quest to motivate teachers as part of efforts to provide quality education to the citizenry.