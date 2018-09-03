Ghana: Accounts Officer Jailed 4 Years for Stealing Gh¢109,501

/

A circuit court in Accra has sentenced an accounts officer to four years' imprisonment in hard labour for stealing GH¢109,501.00, belonging to Cal Bank.

The court presided by Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye had found him guilty for the charge of stealing at the end of the trial.

Assan Dickson, who also works as financial officer of the bank, stole the money through dubious transactions between 2015 and 2016, at the Osu branch of the bank.

He was also found to have used the passwords of some authorising officers to transfer the money into his three different accounts.

The convict had previously told the Police that he used the money to support the education of family members, and personally used part.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Haligah said the complainant in the matter is the Financial Controller at Cal Bank, Osu branch.

The court heard that on September 27, 2016, the complainant on his routine checks of the bank accounts discovered that the convict has opened two different accounts in addition to the official one that he operated with the bank.

Chief Insp Haligah said further checks showed that Mr. Dickson had transferred an amount of GH¢109,501.72 from the bank's account to his three personal accounts and same had been withdrawn on various dates.

On October 25, 2016, prosecution said the complainant reported the matter to the Police and accused person was nabbed.

Prosecution said Dickson in his caution statement admitted the offence, and stated he managed to ascertain the passwords of five authorising officers of the bank.

Prosecution said Dickson stated that he intermittently used the passwords to transfer the money into his accounts.

When quizzed, he told the police that he used the money to support his school going family members and for his personal use. - GNA