The National Democratic Congress (NDC) last Saturday held elections to select its regional executives to lead the party for the 2020 general polls.

Apart from a few skirmishes and delays, the polls were generally peaceful.

Some executives retained their positions but others were voted out.

The polls also saw a few party members winning to join the executive.

Reports monitored by the Ghanaian Times team indicated that in the GREATER ACCRA REGION however, Ade Coker was given the green light by the delegates to continue his chairmanship of the party in the region.

He won with 319 votes while his closest contenders Daniel Mensah, a former Municipal Chief Executive for the Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly and Ashie Moore, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Adentan had 293 votes and 283 votes respectively.

Yahya Kundow, who was also in the race, polled 107 votes.

A former MP for Ablekuma Central, Theophilus Tetteh was voted as the Greater Accra Regional Secretary, while Anthony Nukpenu had 390 votes to be retained as the party's Regional Organiser.

FROM THE VOLTA REGION: Former Transport Minister and aspiring Chairman of the National Democratic Congress in the region, Dzifa Attivor, failed to get the maximum number of votes from the party's "world bank" to defeat incumbent Chairman in the region, Gyapong Cudjoe.

She was able to garner 371 votes while Mr Cudjoe won with 491 votes.

FROM THE NORTHERN Region: The Chief of Tugu-Yapala in the Dagbon traditional Area, Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila, was the newly elected Northern Regional Chairman of the NDC.

At the just ended regional elections, the 80-year old farmer beat his main contender, Godfred Wumbei, the Regional Organiser by 96 votes.

Alhaji Mobila who had participated in the regional championship race for the third time, was in the race with other stalwarts including a former Northern Regional Minister, Moses Mabengba.

His victory did not come as a surprise because he had a solid campaign team and his messages were appealing to the delegates.

Some political pundits have posited that his endorsement of former President John Mahama's 2020 presidential bid largely influenced his victory.

A former District Chief Executive for Central Gonja, Sualisu Be-Awuribe, a lawyer won the regional secretary position.

He was a Deputy Regional Secretary and also an astute member of the party's regional communications team and Abdul Fuseini retained as the Regional Communications Director.

A former District Chief Executive for West Gonja, Kassim Ali is the Regional Treasurer while Alhaji Hassan Vellim, a contractor was elected as the first Vice Chairman.

The other elected officers were Hajia Nafisah Alhasssan, Women's Organiser, Abdullah Zee, the Organiser and Alhaji Inusah Mahama as the Youth Organiser.

Apart from the Communications Director, Abdul Mumin Alhassan Fuseini who was retained, there has been a complete overhaul of the NDC's regional leadership.

FROM THE EASTERN REGION: The incumbent Eastern Regional Chairman, Tawiah Boateng was defeated by his long term political rival, Owusu Amankrah, also known as Jowak, a businessman.

He polled 379 votes as against 281 votes secured by Mr Boateng to revenge a defeat he suffered in his hands in 2014.

Mark-Oliver Kevor, the incumbent Regional Secretary defended his position with 538 votes as against 365 polled by his sole contender, Baba Jamal Konney, who was the Regional Communications Officer.

The election recorded dramatic incidents before and during the voting process which delayed the election. For instance delegates initially boycotted the event in demand of their transportation fares before they took part in the exercise.

It also suffered power outage, a situation which caused a chaotic scene leading to the suspension of the election for a while. Voting ended around 1:30 am and declaration was done around 3:40 am Sunday.

FROM THE CENTRAL REGIONAL: A former Central Regional Minister, Ebenezer Addo has won the regional chairmanship contest.

The veteran politician and lawyer polled 299 votes to beat his closest contender Kakra Yalley who polled 256 votes.

Another former Central Regional Minister under the Mahama-led administration, Aquinas Quansah, who was widely tipped to win the election only placed last in the three man contest polling 157 votes despite the huge support he allegedly enjoyed from the outgoing chairman Allotey Jacobs.

Another contest which was expected to live up to the billing was the secretary position race as the two front runners Henry Hayfron, former Municipal Chief Executive for Mfantseman and journalist Kojo Quansah all polled 238 votes to tie.

The party is yet to fix another date to break the tie thereby electing one to head its secretariat in the region.

FROM ASHANTI REGION: A former Ashanti Regional Minister Joseph Yamin, who also attempted the chairmanship for the party in the region lost by 88 votes to his closest contender Augustus Nana Kwasi.

The race, which was fiercely contested between the two, saw Nana Kwasi win the seat with 699 votes while Mr Yamin garnered 611 votes.

About 1500 delegates of the party voted to elect new regional executives.

FROM THE UPPER WEST REGION: A 48-year-old businessman, Alhaji Nasir Saani, won the Upper West Regional Chairmanship slot with a landslide victory.

Alhaji Saani defeated his only contender, Mathew Sungaabu with 307 votes in the party's regional delegates congress.

Mr. Sungaabu, the incumbent regional chairman only managed to get 81 votes contrary to earlier speculations that he was going to be retained.

A 38-year-old lawyer narrowly won the secretary slot with 179 votes beating Cletus Dapilah a former District Chief Executive for the Jirapa with just two votes.