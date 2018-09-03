Liberia: UL Revisiting and Digging Up Omissions in Liberia's History

University of Liberia leaders and professors have discovered staggering omissions in the Liberian history.

Liberia, Africa's oldest Republic history contained amazing and broad omissions of tribal sections and the Sarpo Tribe of Sinoe County as found by the Social Work classes during an assigned Research Project. On July 5, 2018, a Savannah State University professors team that came to visit with the University of Liberia Social Work Program at the Fendell Campus, was lectured by the History Department on Liberia history.

At the end of the lecture, one student from the audience wanted to know whether or not the Liberia history is comprehensive or complete? And, surprisingly two professors of the history department responded to this question, that yes, indeed, our national history has been written about and only for the five original counties, and is not about the entire nation.

This negative response prompted Professor, Joseph W. Geebro of the Social Work Program at the University of Liberia to have assigned a Research Project seeking to find the omissions in the history of Liberia. The Social Work classes, Sowk 202, Sowk 204, Sowk 206 and Sowk 302 went to search for answers within the Monrovia City communities, and, further contacts with their elders in the counties. The students discovered that surely the Liberian history omitted the Sarpo Tribe in Sinoe County, and woefully did not include all the sections of the seventeen tribes in the fifteen counties of the nation.

The University of Liberia, to highlight the importance of this recovery in the history, cerebrated the Research Project on August 22nd, 2018 at the Fendell Campus Theater at 10:AM till 3:PM. The Social Work classes, represented all seventeen tribes and announced the various sections within the Liberian tribes. The students dramatized through tribal songs and danced to each tribal music as the sections of a given tribe were outlined and enumerated. University students tribal teams representing county tribes read the sections of tribes in the counties on stage, and, colorfully performed to the tribal musicals.

Since the Sarpo Tribe is not included in the Liberia history, the Sarpo Mass Choir and spiritual leaders of the Sarpo communities were invited, and the Mass Choir provided Gospel musical performances that elated the audience, students, University administration and professors.

In gracing the program, Vice President for Academic Affairs, (VPAA), Dr. William E. Allen, remarked that his door is always open and will assist Prof. Joseph Geebro morally and financially to make the project a success. Dr. Allen research is important and in line to complete Liberia's history.

The Dean of Liberia College, Dean Sekou Konneh told the students and Social Work Professors that they should not only look at sections of tribes but look at their situations and where the tribes came from. Dean Sekou Konneh stressed "we should not be ashamed of ourselves for what we are, or our identities.

While handing out the certificates of MERITS, Chairman, Dr. J. Kerkuleh Foeday, told the students that the research project is very important. Furthermore, that the President of the University of Liberia, Dr. Ophelia I. Weeks wants the University of Liberia to be serving West Africa, and, Africa at large. He said that President Dr. Weeks wants the University of Liberia to be one of the 20 best universities on the African Continent.