South Africa: The Bold and the Beautiful's Katherine Kelly Lang to Star On Isidingo

Soapie fans are in for a treat as Katherine Kelly Lang joins the cast of Isidingo for episodes that will air on on 5 and 6 of September 2018.

Katherine, who is famously known as Brooke Logan, will make an appearance on Isidingo as a storyline has been written to include the US actress.

The popular star will be on set on the 4 September to film the clips in which she will appear. This forms part of a busy visit to SA for the veteran performer who also enjoyed some spa time in Johannesburg.

She is one of The Bold and the Beautiful's original cast members whose life on the show has been a roller coaster of love since 1987.

This forms part of Isidingo's 20 year celebration of storytelling and keeping the audiences glued to their screens.

Isidingo airs every weekday at 19:00 on SABC 3 (DStv 193).

There's a chance for them to meet their favourite star up close and personal at Menlyn Mall in Pretoria at 11:00 on Wednesday, 5 September and at Maponya Mall in Soweto at 14:00.

Source: Supplied