3 September 2018

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: 543,623 Vehicles Registered At NTA As At End June 2018

There were 543,623 vehicles registered at National Transport Authority at the end of June 2018, compared to 531,797 at the end of December 2017. For the period January to June 2018, some 14,552 vehicles were registered whilst 2,726 were put out of circulation.

This was the highlight of a press communiqué regarding road transport and road traffic accident statistics for Mauritius for the period January - June 2018, issued by Statistics Mauritius on 30 August 2018.

It is indicated that during the first six months of 2018, a total of 14,634 road accidents were reported against 15,038 for the corresponding period of 2017, showing a decrease of 2.7%. A total of 28,709 vehicles (both motor and non-motor) were involved in road traffic accidents during the first half of 2018 against 29,467 for the same period of 2017, i.e. a decrease of 2.6%.

As for the number of casualties registered from January to June 2018, it stood at 1,763 compared to 2,023 for the same period of the preceding year. Among the casualties, 39.6% were riders of motor/auto cycles, 26.1% were passengers, 16.8% were drivers, 14.2% were pedestrians and 3.3% were pedal cyclist.

Compared to the first semester of 2017, the number of fatal accidents reported during the period January to June 2018 increased by 14.5% (from 69 to 79) and the number of persons who died as a result of road accidents by 20.5% (from 73 to 88).

