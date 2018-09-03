Africa: Mauritius Joins Pan-African Infrastructure Platform

The Republic of Mauritius became the 30th shareholder of Africa50 Infrastructure Fund at the close of the month of August. The country in East Africa joined other East African countries, Kenya, Djibouti and Rwanda who are participants of the investment platform. Rwanda joined the initiative last month, Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta announced the country's double shareholding in the platform, taking its contribution to $100 million.

Mauritian Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Dharam Dev Manraj Gosh penned down the Share Subscription Agreement on behalf of the Parliament. Mr Alain Ebobissé, CEO of Africa50 lauded the move made by the country. He highlighted Mauritius' ambitions to improve its already well-developed infrastructure and expressed his desire to work with the Government.

The island nation in the Indian Ocean became only the fourth SADC member state following the footsteps of Madagascar, Malawi and Democratic Republic of Congo. Mr Ebobissé has encouraged other non-participants, African members, to join. In a recent meeting, the CEO pinpointed out the importance of infrastructure investment.

The continent needs an infrastructure funding of between $130 - 170 billion a year, but there is a financial gap of $68 - 108 billion, according to African Development Bank report. Poor infrastructure, he said, has been the cause of low trade activities and GDP growth. He said the gaps are only but investment opportunities to be seized by business leaders.

With half of the continent subscribed to this membership, the Investment Bank for Infrastructure in Africa can bolster infrastructure development to affect change in trade and economic growth. Foreign investors such as Chinese and Turkish have helped African countries improve their infrastructure through construction of industrial parks, railway and road upgrades.

According to the Africa Development Forum series, the continent's largest infrastructure challenge is power. Countries have shifted their focus to renewable energy sources to drive businesses and boost the industrialization sector.