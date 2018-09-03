3 September 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Two Teachers Arraigned Over Murder of Standard Five Pupil

Photo: Google Maps
Kibeta Primary School in Bukoba, Tanzania.
By Meddy Mulisa in Bukoba

TWO teachers from Kibeta Primary School in Bukoba Municipality have been arraigned before the Bukoba Resident Magistrate's Court here today (Monday), charged with murder.

The accused were identified as Respicius Patrick Mtazangira (50) and Elieth Gerald (46). Prosecuting State Attorney Ms Chema Maswi alleged before Bukoba Resident Magistrate in-charge, Mr Paul Kapokolo that the duo, being teachers at Kibeta primary school, in Bukoba Municipality jointly murdered Sperius Eladius (13), who was a Standard Five pupil.

According to Ms Maswi, the offence was committed in the morning hours on August 27, this year.

Police detectives had to control a big crowd of anxious people who turned up at the court to have a glimpse of the accused persons as they were being directed into the dock to answer murder charge. Magistrate Kapokolo adjourned the case until September 19, this year, when the case will be mentioned again. He ordered the accused persons to be remanded in custody.

